Amy Adams’ Forgotten Thriller Is Finally Coming To Netflix

The Woman in the Window was initially set to be released in late 2019, but several factors delayed its premiere for more than a year. Early test screenings of the film led to multiple reshoots; Wright revealed to EW that the script had to be reworked for because test audiences initially found the plot “confusing” and "too opaque” to follow. By the time that shoots were completed, the coronavirus pandemic was already in full swing, forcing the studio to push the movie back a few more months so that it could possibly be released in theaters when the world was safer again. In August 2020, Netflix showed interest in acquiring the title, and the streaming platform came to an agreement with 20th Century Studios that will see The Woman in the Window being released for subscribers to watch from the comfort of their homes. The film will premiere in the first half of 2021.