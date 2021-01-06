The Hot Bridgerton Duke Is Officially A James Bond Contender, & We’re Listening

Thanks to Netflix's Bridgerton, we know that Regé-Jean Page, aka The Very Handsome Simon Basset, Duke Of Hastings, looks incredible in a cravat. But how about a tuxedo?
British betting firm Ladbrokes, which runs the odds on the next potential James Bond, now has Page as a frontrunner to take over Daniel Craig's coveted role. In the two weeks or so since Bridgerton's release, more than 63 million households have reportedly watched the Regency-era drama, and has fueled fans' thirst to see more of Page and his practically-perfect face.
Advertisement
Some even think the actor has already hinted that he'll be the next 007. On Decemeber 16, he tweeted “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred,” a nod to Bond's famous drink order.
Regency, royalty— Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) December 16, 2020
Shaken and stirred.#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/cSwnSpLQCy
Before Christmas, Ladbrokes had Page at 40/1 odds to replace Craig, and now he's catapulted to 5/1.
A representative for Ladbrokes, Alex Apati, told Variety that usually the odds look better for actors when their projects are at their most popular, which would explain his surge on the shortlist. But the fact that we're closer to knowing the replacement looks good for the actor. “What strengthens RJP’s chances somewhat more is that an announcement feels seemingly imminent [around] Daniel Craig’s replacement, so the timing of Bridgerton's success may well have worked in his favor,” he said.
It's worth noting that the news might not sit as well with some who still shudder at the racist discourse around Bond's assumed race in 2015. Page's odds sit right behind Idris Elba, who was infamously called "too street" (a racist epithet) to play 007 by Anthony Horowitz, author of the Bond novel Trigger Mortis.
Despite having been pushed due to the pandemic, the next James Bond film, No Time To Die, is scheduled to release on April 2. It's only a matter of time before we see if Page remains on the Bond franchise's dance card.
Refinery29 reached out to Page for comment.