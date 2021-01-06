It’s Business As Usual For The Kardashians Amid Kanye & Kim Split Rumors

After years of controversy and chaos, sources close to Kim Kardashian West are saying that her marriage to hip hop icon Kanye West is nearing its official end. Normally, a rumor this massive might see any one of the ever-outspoken Kardashian-Jenners logging on to social media to clarify (or to tell us to mind our business), but this time, Kris’ kids aren’t saying a word.
On Tuesday January 5, Page Six reported that Kim and Kanye’s marriage has reached the point of no return, with sources telling the outlet that “divorce is imminent” for the celebrity couple. The stars, who have been married since 2014, are reportedly already discussing terms of a divorce settlement.
“This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious,” the source explained to Page Six. “They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser, and they are in settlement talks.”
Like the source said, this isn’t the first time divorce rumors about the the Wests have hit the gossip circuit. Back in 2016, right around the time when Kanye began his bizarre Trump-standom, stories circulated about Kim strongly considering ending her marriage because her husband was bad for her brand; she was a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter, and her husband was virtually undoing his legacy in Black culture and pop culture at large by throwing his weight behind the other most criticized man in the country at the time. In the years that followed, Kanye sparked even more controversy and bad press, but Kim stood by his side.
Fast forward a few years to now, and internet is already buzzing about the divorce speculations, but the couple has yet to comment on the matter. Though many were expecting at least a Twitter rant from Kanye, an interview from Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban, or an ambiguous inspirational quote on Khloé's Instagram story, none of the Kardashian-Jenners has explicitly or even subtly referenced it. It looks like business as usual; in true form, the family is still on social media, but they're just promoting their brands and sharing workout tips right now.
The source told Page Six that this divorce has been in the stars for awhile now, hence the reason that Kim and Kanye have been "liv[ing] separate lives" between Calabasas and Wyoming. If this split really has been a long time coming, that could explain the fact that there's no knee-jerk reaction to the rumors and subsequent social media conversation about them from any of the Kardashian-Jenners — maybe they've all known about this for a long, long time.