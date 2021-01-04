People Are Obsessed With This 3-Minute Bridgerton Sex Montage

Warning: Sexy spoilers ahead for Netflix's Bridgerton season 1.
Ever since Netflix dropped the Shondaland period drama Bridgerton on Christmas Day, 63 million households have reportedly been crushing the show's eight episodes. Granted, the Gossip Girl meets Emma.-esque show has a lot to obsess over: elaborate costumes, transportive settings, and even a bit of mystery. But people have been particularly transfixed by Bridgerton's piping-hot sexiness, even more specifically, a three-minute sex montage between newlyweds Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
Advertisement
In Bridgerton’s sixth episode, “Swish," the couple — cough — get to know each other in bed, on the rainy grounds of their remote estate, and in their library — all to a classical violin version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.” Fun fact: the library scene was actually the first time Dynevor and Page filmed together, so it was an especially memorable moment for the actress. She told Refinery29 she spent six weeks rehearsing the ball sequences as well as the sex scenes, which were just as meticulously choreographed as the dances.
Fans all over social media can't seem to get over this particular part of the show. The mix of raw desire, the Duke's sexy regular consent check-ins and willingness to please his wife whenever, however (including on a library ladder), is already a lot to take in, let alone during a time in which touching is a luxury. Add in Swift, and it's just overwhelming.
Let's just say the Internet is going through it — and frankly, who can blame them?
@carolinercherup
#bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix Wildest Dreams by T Swift orchestra version #initialreaction I think my right eye was twitching at the end😲♬ original sound - Caroline
so i reached the wildest dreams bonking montage in bridgerton pic.twitter.com/a39bkMqrMi— lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) January 2, 2021
@ruethless
anyways go watch #bridgerton #duke #dutchess #romance #wildestdreams♬ Wildest Dreams - Duomo
Everyone tried to prepare me but nothing could have prepared me for the #Bridgerton sex scene to ‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 4, 2021
This is now the most important show of all time.
The sex montage in #Bridgerton set to an orchestral rendition of “Wildest Dreams”... pic.twitter.com/etL1aSwAyw— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 3, 2021
@anyam3gan01
True to say I love this show #fyp #netflix #bridgerton #taylorswift #swifties♬ That certain bridgerton scene - anya