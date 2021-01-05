What Venus In Capricorn Means For Your Love Life

Mark your calendars for January 23, Stardust says. This is the day when Venus and Neptune, the Planet of Dreams, connect. This energy will inspire us to take a leap of faith in love. Montúfar even calls it one of "the most romantic days of the month." But, there's a catch. "The minor frustration Venus will share the same day with the North Node of Destiny will make it hard to get these romantic sentiments moving," Stardust explains. As with any budding romance, the key here is patience. Your grand gesture of love may be slightly thwarted, but keeping your cool in a frustrating situation will only make your partner (or prospective partner) fawn over you even more.