What Venus In Capricorn Means For Your Love Life

Which is exactly what astrologer Lisa Stardust says — she notes that the relationships we have or are pursuing will become more real and practical during this time. "This means that people will only be committing to those who they can build a future with," she says. This is pretty good news for those entering into 2021 with the goal of dating more or strengthening their existing relationships. Take advantage of these commitment-focused vibes and put yourself out there in your pursuits or in your partnerships. You'll likely find yourself having more practical and logical discussions about your relationships with your lovers during this time.