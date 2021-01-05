Before limo arrivals Matt and Chris Harrison step aside for a chat. Chris gives Matt advice about the show since he was never on The Bachelorette. Matt opens up about his worries about being the first Black Bachelor. “People want you to end up with a certain type of person,” he says, going on to talk about being mixed race. “I don’t want to piss of Black people. I don’t want to piss of white people. But I’m both of those.” They end the conversation talking about how Matt once thought he was in love, but as he’s gotten older (he’s 29), he realizes his idea of love have changed. They seem to want to push the idea that he’s never been in love, even though it sounds a little more complicated than that.