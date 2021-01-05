Kit Keenan Doesn’t Need The Bachelor To Raise Her Profile. Like, At All.

Every season some Bachelor contestants get accused of going on the show for the ~wrong reasons~ aka to get famous so they can make money on Instagram. But Matt James' Bachelor contestant Kit Keenan doesn't need the show to make her famous. She's already a public figure thanks to her celebrity mom.
Kit's mom is famed fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, who's known for everything from resort wear to home decor. Growing up in the world of style courtesy of her mother started the now 22-year-old Kit on a similar path. At 19, Kit launched her fashion line KIT — which is both a play on her name and her life motto "keeping it together," per Town & Country. Her brand mostly collaborates with artists to create clothing like T-shirts and hoodies. They sell for upwards of $150 on her site. Kit told Town & Country that managing a studio space of her mother's in high school helped inspire her to follow in Rowley's footsteps. "[My mom taught me to] be original, be curious, be kind, be thankful, and there's no substitute for hard work," Kit said.
Kit's a fan of her mother's own hard work, frequently wearing and tagging the Rowley brand on her Instagram.
If you find yourself admiring one of Kit's rose ceremony dresses this season, there's a high chance it comes from her mother's line.
The mother-daughter duo also works together, although not in the fashion space. They co-host a podcast called Ageless where they talk about everything from fashion and business to wellness from their points of view as a 62- and 22-year-old.
In addition to running her fashion brand and podcast, Kit is also attending New York University, per her ABC bio. She was 21 when she went on the show, making her the youngest contestant of the season. But her bio states that she often finds herself more mature than the men her age, which is part of why she was looking forward to meeting 29-year-old Matt. But even if things don't work out with him, Kit will land on her feet. She's already got the fame, the fortune, and the fashion line. What more does a Bachelor contestant need?