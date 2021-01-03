It’s Entirely Possible That Sabrina Spellman Could Pop Up On Riverdale

Warning: There are spoilers for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finale ahead.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is over, but that doesn't necessarily mean we'll never see Sabrina Spellman again. Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina in the Netflix series, is already up for appearing on showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's other series Riverdale. "I'd love to one day again visit Sabrina in some capacity," she told Refinery29 at the CAOS junket. "I've already told Roberto, if he needs me to go save Riverdale in any capacity, I'll be there. Just give me a call and I'll pop over."
CAOS included several Riverdale easter eggs throughout its run, including last season when Sabrina ventured to the town to fetch an heirloom that belonged to Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) family. But the series never got to do a true crossover in which the characters from each show met face to face. That had long been one of Aguirre-Sacasa's desires, and something he said on Twitter he'd been hoping to do with part 5 of CAOS if it had been renewed. "'Witch War,' would've been AMAZING," he tweeted alongside a cartoon poster of Sabrina and her friends confronting the Riverdale crew with the tagline "the witches of Riverdale are coming."
Advertisement
Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book... 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020
However, even without fully uniting the two series, Aguirre-Sacasa can still have Sabrina on Riverdale at some point. Yes, even though she (spoiler alert) technically died in the finale. The showrunner hinted on Instagram in September that as Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto) says in the final season, "There is no death for witches. Only transformation." Aguirre-Sacasa added, "The story of the witches of Greendale isn't over. We still have part 4 waiting for you, with the Eldritch terrors. And after that... Well, come closer and I'll tell you a secret...🔮🖤📺🔥🌑🕷👠👩👩👧🧟♂️👸🏼👨🏻💻💋."
That's as much as he would hint and these emoji are pretty hard to discern — we're honed in on the dark haired guy writing at his laptop, which seems like a possible nod to Aguirre-Sacasa. What we do know for sure is that because he runs both shows and seems interested in continuing Sabrina's story towards a Riverdale run-in, hope is not yet lost.