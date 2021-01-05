These Are The Biggest Health & Wellness Trends For 2021

Changed, but not diminished. "[Wellness] is one of the bright spots of the economy right now," Beth McGroarty, Vice President of Research at the Global Wellness Institute, tells Refinery29. While there are plenty of wellness trends we're itching to leave behind in 2020 (detoxes, fad diets, and anti-masking, to name a few), there are some that have cropped up that we're more than happy to keep around. Here, McGroarty gives us insight into the top wellness trends you can expect to see gaining steam in 2021.