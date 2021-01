21 Beauty Products Our Editors Used To The Last Drop In 2020

"I live for a good body moisturizer, and I would never let a day go by without using one as part of my post-shower routine. This option from CeraVe is an O.G. favorite that has never let me (or my wallet) down, and for that reason, I always keep a jar stocked in my beauty arsenal. As for my Pattern shampoo, there's just something about a no-frills formula that simply does what it's supposed to do. The gentle lather leaves me with a clean yet hydrating finish, and with the added bonus of no strong fragrances — my favorite quality in a shampoo — I had no problem squeezing out every ounce."