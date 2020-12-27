Your 2021 Horoscope Is Here

Our collective efforts at building a better society will make an impact, particularly around March 2021 when Mars, the Planet of Action, enters Gemini, followed by the start of the astrological new year on the 21st. That's when we'll start to see greater momentum in our lives and feel like the year has truly kicked off. Save your resolution-making: The Aries New Moon on April 11 is an ideal time to set intentions for what we’d like the year to feel and look like.



Jupiter briefly shifts out of Aquarius and enters Pisces on May 13 for the first time in 12 years. It stays there until July 28, and this is one of the most beneficial transits of 2021. Since Jupiter feels at home in Pisces, summertime may feel more loving, sensual, and filled with creative possibility for all zodiac signs. Our relationships with ourselves and others will deepen significantly, and there’s likely to be less overt political strife around this time. There will be a larger emphasis on healing through sustainable, holistic means during this transit. On the heels of the first year of the pandemic, chances are, humans will have been making healthier lifestyle decisions and boosting our immune systems through taking better care of our bodies via the food, drinks, and media we choose to consume — and, potentially, getting vaccinated. Around early-October, as Saturn and Pluto end their retrograde, we may start to feel as though we’ve gotten over the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.