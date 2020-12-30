What 2021 Means In Numerology

After a year like 2020, these words may have you breathing out a sigh of relief. But, as we know, there's still a pandemic going on — so we're not off the hook just yet. "We walk into this year and it's going to be a roller coaster," Bender says. "We're going to be breaking free of some old paradigms. We saw that crumbling last year that was all about the 4, which is structure, and everything was disintegrating. Now that things are dissolving, what are we going to put in its place?"