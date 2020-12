A White Woman Accused A Black Teenager Of Stealing Her Phone. Guess What Really Happened?

Harrold’s post is yet another viral documentation of racial profiling, not too dissimilar from earlier incidents like in May when a white woman called the police on a Black man who was birdwatching for simply asking her to put her dog back on a leash in Central Park. She claimed he was threatening her, but his video proved that not to be the case. And while both Cooper and the unnamed woman who confronted Harrold did not end up causing physical harm in this altercations, they certainly could have. In both scenarios, had they not been filmed, it's more likely that police would have — and could have — blamed two innocent Black men for just existing in the same space. Or worse.