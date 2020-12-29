These Celebrity Holiday Looks Are Perfect For An At-Home New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve will look very different this year. Rather than packed parties and celebrations with friends, we will be at home sipping bubbly with our house bubble. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t get festive with our New Year's Eve look. If anything, this is the year to really dress however you want to ring in the new year.
If you want to stay in your pajamas — or underwear — while rocking bright and bold makeup, go for it! If you want to bust out a stunning floor-length dress that you didn't have an excuse to wear this year, it’s all you. Maybe this is the time you try out a trend and soft launch it at home before taking it out into the world. In our homes, we set the dress code. Nothing is off the table.
To get our creative juices flowing, we decided to turn to celebrities for some outfit inspiration. We were pleased to find that they, too, were taking the holiday season as an opportunity to set their own dress code at home. We may all be socially distanced, but outfit-wise, we are very much on the same page. As always, anything sparkly is a winning New Years' Eve choice, but we also felt particularly inspired by the mix and match of 2020 fashion favorites and holiday classics. Think: a matching sweatsuit with a statement red lip.
Ahead, we’ve put together some of our favorite celebrity holiday looks to inspire your New Year's Eve outfit. Whether you’re going for a cozy look or something a bit more dressed up, these looks will get you thinking of the perfect look to wear while saying good riddance to 2020.