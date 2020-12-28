Ireland Baldwin Has Logged On To Defend Her Stepmom Hilaria

After last week’s firestorm of speculation about her ethnicity and family background, Hilaria Baldwin’s family is rallying behind her. First, her husband Alec Baldwin recorded a lengthy video in Hilaria’s defense, imploring his followers to “consider the source” after hearing news. Now, his daughter Ireland Baldwin is taking aim at the people questioning her stepmom’s heritage.
“It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know anything about,” Ireland said in an Instagram story on Sunday. “Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of her dad, and that’s really all that matters to me.”
Last week, a Twitter user with the handle @lenibriscoe drew attention to Hilaria’s on-again, off-again Spanish accent and exaggerated claims that she grew up in Mallorca, Spain as a native Spanish speaker. Several others chimed in, digging up old tweets, videos, and interviews that raise questions and inconsistencies about Hilaria’s background.
Hilaria addressed the skepticism in an Instagram video. “I’ve never said that my mother was Spanish. My family is a big mix of so many different things,” she said on Sunday. “My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures."
Hilaria’s response on insta is disappointing & doesn’t address her years of lies like the one below. She says she was raised “bilingual” but doesn’t acknowledge she’s claimed to be native Spanish this whole time. Also doesn’t address she pretended to not know the word cucumber!!! https://t.co/nCBCGjnbEO— #1 Rachel (@rachel) December 27, 2020
Afterwards, she attempted to move on from the topic with a photo of herself breastfeeding her son. When her comments were instantly flooded with jokes and unanswered questions, Ireland decided to step in with a lengthy comment — and, more notably, lob counterarguments to everyone who replied.
When asked about a now-viral video of Hilaria struggling to remember the English word for “cucumber,” Ireland wrote, “She definitely knows what a cucumber is but I’ve been on talk shows before and I have been so nervous that I’ve said really dumb shit under pressure.” And when one commenter pointed out that Hilaria’s professional bios and interviews have consistently stated that she was born in Mallorca to a Spanish mother, Ireland wrote, “Interviewers misconstrue facts all the time.”
For his part, Alec hasn’t spoken up about the controversy since his eight-minute video, but he’s reposted several cryptic quotes about kindness and widespread lies. Maybe Hilaria’s very famous niece will chime in next.