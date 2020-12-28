Meghan, Harry & Archie Are Putting Their Love Of Beanies To A Good Cause

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie are using their love of beanies for a charitable cause this holiday season. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got in contact with community-minded crafting company Make Give Live in New Zealand to place a special order in Archie's name.
According to Make Give Live’s Instagram, the couple got in touch with them ahead of Christmas to buy “100 beanies to donate to Archie’s Kiwi friends (children in need in NZ).” Because the company maintains a “buy one, give one” business model, that means 200 warm hats will go to families in need. “They wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting, and supporting each other which has never been as important as now,” the organization wrote in the caption.
What's more, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is responsible for making the connection and facilitating Make Give Live’s communication with Meghan and Harry. The organization wrote, “Thank you @jacindaardern for letting them know we were trying to get in touch to wish them Merry Christmas and thank them for shining a light on the work we do with this image that captured hearts around the world.”
On New Year’s Eve 2019, Meghan and Harry shared a montage of photos and videos from that year to the Sussex Royal Instagram. Ending the video was a photo of Harry and Archie, with the latter wearing one of Make Give Live’s beanies. According to the brand, the exposure immediately increased the visibility of the company and its mission.
“You won’t know the influence you have yet but when you do I hope you use it to help others and make the world a better place like your awesome mama and dad,” Make Give Live wrote in an Instagram post celebrating Archie’s first birthday back in May. “This special photo has made a huge difference for us and our whole community!”
Ever since the couple relocated from England, for a quieter life further out of the public eye, they have adopted a much more laid-back lifestyle. As a result, we saw the couple donning more casual clothing, including puffer jackets and beanies. Now they are helping others through their love of the cold-weather essential.