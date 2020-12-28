Meghan, Harry & Archie Are Putting Their Love Of Beanies To A Good Cause

According to Make Give Live’s Instagram, the couple got in touch with them ahead of Christmas to buy “100 beanies to donate to Archie’s Kiwi friends (children in need in NZ).” Because the company maintains a “buy one, give one” business model, that means 200 warm hats will go to families in need. “They wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting, and supporting each other which has never been as important as now,” the organization wrote in the caption.