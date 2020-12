I am in an interracial relationship. My partner is white. And I’m OK with not seeing Black and white relationships depicted on television right now because we’ve seen it. We saw it on Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, and now there’s Mixed-ish and that random Bob Loves Abishola show. We don’t have enough depictions of Black love on television or even of interracial relationships that don’t center whiteness. But if you are going to give us this type of relationship, then let’s make it real. It’s a Black man and a white woman, which we know historically is a loaded combination. Daphne is supposed to be the catch of the season, and it’s a Black man who gets to court her. There’s even this whole fight about how Daphne’s brother Anthony doesn’t think Simon is good enough for her, but it’s supposedly only because he sleeps around. There’s no acknowledgement that maybe her brother is a little racist and that it’s possible he doesn’t want her to date Simon because he’s a Black man. I’m not saying to make the brother a bigot, but at least acknowledge the possibility. To me, that’s a huge blindspot.