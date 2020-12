Latinas Are Leaning on Ancestral Knowledge To Reclaim Wellness In 2020

In 2017, after having gotten laid off from a startup, journalist Cindy Rodriguez embarked on a solo road trip that took her to nature landscapes and parks across the country. It was during this road trip that she realized the spiritual significance of being in nature. This led to the launch of Reclama , a spiritual hiking and journaling community for women in the New York and New Jersey area. “A barrier I noticed in the community is the idea that you only see white people in the woods. You only see white people hiking or in nature, and I wanted to change that,” she says. “I wanted people to see that we can occupy space unapologetically and not just as a woman of color but as a woman of color connecting to spirit. I wanted to use this as an opportunity to teach these women some of the things my family has taught me about nature and spirituality”