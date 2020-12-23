The 5 Biggest Nail Trends We’re Tracking In 2021

The same way that our quarantine fashion has largely been dominated by repeat loungewear sets punctuated by the rare dress-up occasion, nail-art trends have volleyed between easy, single-polish manicures and creative designs using bright colors and glitter. Suffice it to say the at-home manicure has become a choose-your-own-adventure of sorts, and it's only getting more interesting in 2021.
With WFH standards continuing into the first quarter, most of the trending nail designs are pleasantly approachable from a DIY angle, and can be upgraded with fun add-ons, like rhinestones or a smiley face. For a peek ahead at what's coming in terms of breakout designs, scroll ahead and find your favorite manicure to try in the new year.