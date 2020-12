According To The Coming 2 America Teaser, Eddie Murphy Forgot Something Pretty Big Back In Queens

Fast forward 22 years, and it turns out Akeem left something pretty important back in Queens: A son, and the potential new heir to the throne. In a new teaser for Coming 2 America, the long awaited sequel starring the original cast — Murphy, Headley, Arsenio Hall , John Amos, and James Earl Jones are all reprising their (in some cases multiple) roles — Akeem must go back to America in order to reconnect with the son he never knew, and save the line of succession. The teaser kicks off with a voiceover from King Jaffe (Jones), who reminds us that only a male heir can inherit the throne of Zamunda. Here's the thing though: Akeem already has a child, Meeka ( The Old Guard' s KiKi Layne ), and judging by the released still above, she's not going to take the news that she's being passed over without a fight.