Wilmer Valderamma & Fiancé Amanda Pacheco Are Expecting First Child

Joining a long list of quarantine pregnancy announcements, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, model Amanda Pacheco, shared on December 21 that they’re expecting their first baby. “#ItsJustUs3Now,” they wrote in matching Instagram captions.
The hashtag echoes their engagement announcement, which they both captioned “It’s just us now.” Not only does this couple love a coordinated Instagram post, but they also seem to appreciate a good photo shoot: unlike some other celebrities, they didn’t just share selfies from quarantine. The photos, which show the couple in matching bomber jackets in front of a colorful cloud of smoke, appear to be from a very serious pregnancy-inspired shoot — Pacheco even tagged a makeup artist and hairstylist.
Advertisement
Valderrama’s comments were flooded with congratulations. Mandy Moore, his once-girlfriend, expressed her excitement for him, as did Valderrama’s longtime friend Avril Lavigne and former co-star Eiza González.
In a September interview with Access, Valderrama told host Mario Lopez that he was excited to raise kids in the house he shares with Pacheco. “I knew that my children would definitely be around in this house, for sure,” he said, before playfully asking Lopez for parenting advice.
Valderrama proposed to Pacheco in January, but he told Lopez that they hadn’t set a date for the wedding yet. “We had a date, and you know, then COVID hit, but we’re looking forward to sometime early next year,” he said.
The couple first went on a date in March 2019, and months later, they both attended Sophie Turner’s wedding in France. (New mom Turner commented “Yessss” on Pacheco’s announcement.) Maybe she and Joe Jonas can offer up some parenting tips, too.