Ariana Grande’s Engagement Manicure Is A Fresh Take On A Classic French Tip

Over the weekend, Ariana Grande shared the big news that she and her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, are engaged. The singer announced the news with a cute carousel of photos on her Instagram, and in this slideshow, we got our first look not only at her engagement ring, but also the very on-trend manicure she's sporting with it. Hint: It's classic with an of-the-moment twist, which feels like Grande to a T.
"Forever n then some," Grande captioned her Instagram announcement. In two of the five photos, her new engagement ring — a large oval cut diamond with a petite pearl attached — is on full display. Just like her ring, Grande's manicure is a fresh twist on a timeless style: a deep-French manicure with V-shaped tips. Her love for a French design is well established; for most of the year, she’s been sporting some variation of it. But the non-traditional shape of these engagement tips makes for a fun, unexpected spin-off.
The oval-shaped nails combined with the deep-set, triangular tips give Grande’s manicure a fresh 2020 update. That design, and others like it, have been one of this year’s biggest nail art trends. The deep-French manicure has been reimagined by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, and Bella Hadid. Gone are the skinny white stripe manicures that were super popular in decades past. This bold, dramatic reinterpretation is having its moment in a big way. While Grande stuck with the classic light pink and white tones, some celebrities are taking the trend even further and incorporating unexpected colors, like teal, neon orange, or a matte sable brown on the tips.
Hand-painting the design is actually not as hard as you might think. If you’re still staying at home, but want to hop on this trend and flex your own manicure skills, there are things that can help beyond a free evening and a steady hand. Utilizing nail tape or a stencil tool can help carve out nail salon-quality edges from home.
Who knows if Grande has a wedding-day manicure in mind. All we know is that we hope this design is in the running.