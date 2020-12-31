New Year’s Eve TV Episodes Are Pretty Rare — Here’s What We’re Working With

The clock’s going to strike midnight soon and you’ve only got 20 minutes to an hour to kill before it happens — what are you going to watch? With New Year’s Eve quickly approaching, you’re more than likely trying to make some exciting plans with your hot date (your couch) and need to fill your time up with something in the evening (watching endless hours of television). Thankfully, a perfect, cozy go-to activity is cozying up with some classic TV episodes all about New Year’s Eve to settle in and enjoy on the holiday.
While many shows over the years have done holiday episodes — the usual Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween fare — a New Year’s Eve focused episode is a little harder to come by. That is, unless you’re looking at Friends, which did two NYE episodes over 10 seasons. The series we included do tackle the holiday in both hilarious and emotional ways, which is great because what other emotions are there when you're counting down to midnight at the end of 2020?