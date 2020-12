The Sun enters the disciplined sign of Capricorn on Monday, helping us to become more focused. As the end of the year approaches, we can use this transit to look back over 2020 and consider new projects we’d like to take on for the year ahead. On Monday, the Moon waxes into her first quarter in ambitious Aries. We’ll be tempted to dive into a project without planning out our next move during this anxious transit, but it’s better to work on our game plans first. A happy conjunction between Lucky Jupiter and rule-making Saturn on Monday sets the stage for success. We’re able to look back on our accomplishments and reach new heights with the pairing of these planets. It’s not satisfying to do the bare minimum — we’ll want to use this opportunity to aim high.