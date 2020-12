The Hilarious Women Of Amazon’s Yearly Departed

In Amazon's Yearly Departed , now streaming, seven of your favorite comedians offer eulogies for everything they're more than ready to live without, from any kind of cop show to Donald Trump's Twitter account . The all-star lineup, which includes stars from Insecure, Shrill, and more, is comprised of the funniest women in comedy, and the hour-long special was also written, directed, and edited by all-women teams. (This is a trend I would not like to leave behind in 2020, thank you very much.)