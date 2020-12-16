We're halfway through the very last month of the year, which means that the apocalypse, better known as 2020, is almost over. What better way to ring in the new year than relying on one of the things that's given you solace?
While you may be too anxious to make a New Year's resolution for 2021, Netflix has already prepared a whole lineup of new titles to help you get adjusted. Your queue is about to be popping with various releases across genres that will make the transition to the other side much easier. In addition to the thousands of projects already available on the platform, the streamer will share a meditation documentary to ease your mind (and realign your chakras), another season of your favorite chaotic baking competition, and a fascinating new reality show about a filthy rich that could very well fill the Keeping Up with the Kardashians-sized hole in your heart.
The year 2020? Yeah, we don’t know her — we’re already onto bigger and better things, and Netflix is down for the ride.
Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in January.