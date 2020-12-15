The Billie Eilish We Don’t See Is Taking Center Stage In Her New Documentary

There's a lot that we don't know about Billie Eilish, five-time Grammy winner and arguably the world's coolest 18-year-old.
But thanks to an upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, we'll finally get a peek into the singer's unique world.
The film, directed by R.J. Cutler, is coming to Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021. (It's apparently coming to theaters, too, but who knows what next year will look like). The film, which has been in the works for over two years, will follow the teenager as she navigates her skyrocketing fame, touring with her family, and recording her March 2019 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.
Advertisement
“I’ve seen no part of it,” she said in an interview at her iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert. “I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”
In the trailer, which dropped on December 15, we see intimate parts of Eilish's life that make her look like any other then-17-year-old — hanging with her brother/producer Finneas, passing her driving test, and sleeping in her parents' bed because she's "scared of monsters in [her] room." But then evidence of her insane fame and success starts to seep in, as she washes her "dream car," performs to thousands of screaming fans, and finally stands with her hands full of trophies at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The clip ends with Eilish asking her fans to live in the present — a sentiment that seems to be at the center of her thoughts as well as her fame only continues to speed ahead. "In life, we tend to do things and then we're always looking forward to the next thing when everything is about what's happening right now," she tells a crowd at one of her shows. "And this is happening right now. We are never going to be in this moment ever again. So why don't we be in the moment, yeah?"
Watch the trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, streaming on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.