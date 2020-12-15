President Obama Opens Up About Michelle, Malia, & Sasha — & The “Burden” They Bore During His Presidency

In the book (the first of two, with the second volume coming at an as-yet-unannounced date), Obama goes into detail about personal moments on the public stage, describing the tension that existed between him and Michelle before and during every campaign he ran in, and remembering the probing questions she asked when he decided to run for president; “She constantly challenged me and kept me honest,” he recalls. Obama also acknowledges in his book — and in his written interview with Refinery29 — “how much the burden disproportionately and unfairly fell on Michelle” as he was making his political career and how much he owes his family — “how much I relied on Michelle’s fortitude and parenting skills, and how much I depended on my daughters’ preternatural good cheer and maturity, which they seamlessly brought with them to the White House.” He describes with sentimentality and wistfulness not being there for every moment of Sasha and Malia growing up as he was traveling from state to state campaigning: “I’d notice their limbs seemed an inch or two longer than I remembered, their conversations at dinner more sophisticated,” he told Refinery29.

