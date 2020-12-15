A NYC Paramedic Was Doxxed For Being On OnlyFans. The Real Scandal Is Not Her Sex Work

“There are many people telling me what they think I should do and giving me advice I did not ask for. Let me be very clear: I did not want the NY Post to run this article, much less use my name. When [the reporter] first ‘interviewed’ me, he did not tell me what this was about until after I disclosed most of my background,” she wrote on the GoFundMe, adding: “He did not include in his article that I started crying on the phone when he finally did tell me what he was inquiring about. He did not include that he played this ‘friendly guy’ reporter who just wanted to get MY side of the story, since ya know, they were gonna run it anyway, with or without my input.”