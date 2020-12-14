Meghan Markle’s Berry Makeup Look Is So Fresh & Different For Her

Making a surprise guest appearance on CNN this morning, Meghan Markle delivered a virtual address to the American public. The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the cable network's 'Heroes' series to speak about the COVID-19 pandemic and the inspiring acts born out of these challenging times.
In mirroring her message of togetherness and celebration, Markle was the picture of poise and grace in her first appearance since sharing her pregnancy loss in a moving essay for the New York Times this past November. To complement her idyllic Zoom background — seated on a wooden bench in front of a garden sprawling with lilacs — she wore an airy lavender pussy bow blouse, complete with pastel purple eyeshadow and a glossy berry lip stain.
Not only did her monochrome lilac look prove to be a refreshing change of pace in this gloomy season, but it also showed a distinctive break from Markle's signature makeup aesthetic, which typically veers toward neutral black and brown tones over colorful pastels. Moreover, it highlights another example of Markle moving past traditional British royal beauty codes, which historically dictate lighter, more subtle lip colors.
However unconventional, the lavender tones complemented the uplifting message of Markle's address to the nation, honoring those who've selflessly offered a helping hand to those in need throughout this pandemic. "I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities," Markle said. "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together to support the collective wellbeing of those around them." Markle among them.