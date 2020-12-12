If you're already coupled up as Venus enters Sag, Montúfar says that the transit will make us want to indulge in lavish dinners and long, fun date nights with our boos. "We will be less jealous and a little more careless when it comes to having our partner’s attention to ourselves," she says. As we move away from the possessiveness of Venus in Scorpio, Montúfar says we'll lean into a more playful and adventurous attitude towards love and relationships. The fun-loving Sag energy is here to breathe new life into your relationship, so use these lighthearted vibes to your advantage and plan an indoor game night complete with homemade cocktails and your favorite take out. Or take it a step further and head out on the open road to rent out a secluded cabin in the woods. The romance factor here is real.