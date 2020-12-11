Jenny Slate Is Pregnant With Her First Child

The quarantine has kept much of Hollywood very occupied, as evidenced by the amount of pandemic pregnancies that have been announced over the course of the last few months — and Jenny Slate is the latest celebrity to share the news of a quarantine baby.
Slate appeared on the December 10 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the comedians caught up to talk about how they’ve been dealing with the pandemic. She’s been passing the time baking bread at home and quite literally growing a human person because she is nearing the final days of a very low-key pregnancy.
“It’s been very nice to have something that is incredibly positive during a time that's hard and sad,” she continued. “"It's nice to have, like, a little secret treasure.”
The baby will be Slate’s first, and she's expecting the child with fiancé Ben Shattuck. The couple were first linked in early 2019 while attending the Sundance Film Festival, and got engaged months later in September 2019 during a romantic France getaway. Currently, Slate revealed, they’re riding out the pandemic and her pregnancy in Shattuck’s Massachusetts home.
Slate is taking everything in stride, particularly enjoying one unique benefit of 2020 — not really having to get dressed up to go out while pregnant.
"I'm doing exactly what I wanted to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants," she shared with Meyers happily. "I haven't worn pants in many moons!"