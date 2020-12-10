Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Dress Is Wedding-Ready — & Available To Buy

On Thursday, Taylor Swift announced the release of her ninth studio album, as well as a new music video for the track “Willow.” Though, we don’t have a ton of information yet — the album, titled evermore, as well as the accompanying music video, won’t officially drop until midnight EST tonight — we do have some photos. One “Willow” photo still shows Swift wearing a lace gown that, as many pointed out, could double as a wedding dress. And it is getting special attention, not just because many people are speculating that the dress is a hint at the announcement that Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are engaged (or, perhaps, already married), but also because the dress is still, somehow, available to buy.
Designed by luxury Australian brand Zimmermann (a favorite of Katie Holmes), the Charm Star dress is ivory and features a V-neck, lace paneling, and a bow on the left shoulder. According to Matches Fashion, which currently has the Charm Star dress in stock, designers Nicky and Simone Zimmermann were inspired by "lucky charms and fortune telling" for their “ethereal” fall ‘20 collection. (Did Taylor Swift read that description or what?)
Fans of Swift seem convinced that the dress is pointing to an engagement or wedding announcement.“I think Taylor is going to reveal soon she’s engaged (or even married)," tweeted @taylorsfairies. "The dress of the “Willow” MV gives me wedding dress vibes.” Another fan, @tayloredrep13, wrote: “Is @taylorswift13 going to share she’s married? That’s totally a wedding dress look for the “Willow” music video and evermore is like (for) ever more…” As Swift proved with Thursday’s announcement, you can never be sure what the singer is up to. That said, we’ve been trying to hear wedding bells in deafening silence for years now. In 2018, after the release of Lover, many speculated that she was engaged. Similar rumors about the couple swirled, too, when folklore was released.
While the look is still available, it's not cheap. Currently, the dress retails for $2,650. (It’s for sale at Net-A-Porter, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue, among other retailers.) That said, if the rumors swirling around Twitter are true and Swift is using fashion to hint at a trip down the aisle, then a four-digit price tag isn’t entirely out of the question. According to Brides.com, most wedding dresses cost between $500 and $4,000, with the average being around $1,631. So really, the Charm Star dress is only slightly more expensive than the standard. *Adds to cart for future wedding date.*
Until we get two thumbs up from Swift, herself, we’ll assume that she just liked the dress. Rumor or not, though, wearing a Swift-approved dress on your wedding day will never go out of “Style.”
