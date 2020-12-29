29 Great Books To Start Off Your New Year

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but we have to be honest, these 29 books would look really great on your bookshelf. From a space opera to Angie Thomas's follow-up to The Hate U Give to a slew of too-good-to-put-down thrillers, these are the books that will help you kick off the new year right. These January and February releases — with a few late December ones thrown in for good measure — will make you want to spend the winter snuggled up in bed with a good book. And based on what we already know about our choices, you might never change out of your pajamas again. Luckily, the past year had us stocking up on only the most cozy of unstructured pants.
Our reading list includes debuts from Namina Forna, Morgan Rogers, and Torrey Peters who are sure to become your new favorites, along with follow-ups from those writers who already are. Priestdaddy's Patricia Lockwood, Tweet Cute's Emma Lord, and Maika and Maritza Moulite, the sisters behind Dear Haiti, Love Alaine, all have new books dropping in the first months of 2021. We've also got non-fiction by way of a memoir about living with chronic illness and a biography on Ida B. Wells. Not to mention, a wide range of fiction — thrillers, rom-coms, and sci-fi, oh my — that you'll want to share with your Zoom book club ASAP. Leesa Cross-Smith's This Close To Okay feels like one you're gonna want to discuss.