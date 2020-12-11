New Music To Know: F*ck Buddies, 3-Part Harmonies & The Good Kind Of Pain

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Another week, another lineup of women who have just released bangers that deserve a spot on your curated new music playlist. As always, these selections cover a range of sounds and vibes, delivering the exact energy you need to take you straight into the weekend. Whether you're in the mood to set the mood or just want to mull over the chaos of 2020 (and possibly cry a little bit), this installment of New Music Fridays has you covered.
Ahead, the new music that you need to know.
CHIKA, “FWB”
Chika was recently nominated for her very first Grammy (Best New Artist), but new single "FWB" proves that the rapper has no plans to get complacent. In sexy new track, the Nigerian-American artist spits game to her side ting, using effortlessly enticing prose to describe a sneaky link .
Sinead Harnett & EARTHGANG, “Take Me Away”
Sinead Harnett teams up with hip hop duo EARTHGANG for "Take Me Away," an idyllic escape from the chaos of current events. The British songstress relies on community for respite, dreaming up a faraway world where love and unity reign supreme.
SLUGS, "Super Sane"
Reflecting on the past brings tears (of joy and of sadness) to alt-rock band SLUGS' eyes as they reminisce about 2020's highs and lows in new track "Super Sane." The somber song, made mellow with the steady strum of a guitar and lonely whistle of a flute, feels beyond appropriate considering all that we've been through this year.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
Citizen Queen, “Call Me Queen”
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying assembled an a cappella girl group, and yes, they are everything. Citizen Queen kicks down the doors with their powerful official debut, and the perfectly placed harmonies, bass, and vocal percussion on the original song all but promise a top spot for the talented newbies. Forget what you heard — girl groups ain't dead, y'all.
Fana Hues, "Desert Flower"
With only a simple acoustic chord progression to accompany her on "Desert Flower," Fana Hues' angelic vocals take center stage for the jarringly intimate self-introspection.
King Princess, "PAIN"
King Princess isn't scared of a little pain — on the contrary, the more painful the love, the more she's into it. The singer-songwriter joyfully embraces the angst of heartbreak, dancing it out over masochistic lyrics and a manic synth-pop instrumental.