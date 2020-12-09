“Spider-Man 3” Just Expanded The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite fond of a good crossover, and its upcoming Spider-Man film might be its most ambitious attempt ever. Details from the new Spider-Man 3 have been released, and it looks like we might be tuning in for the most epic Spidey adventure yet.
Tom Holland is starring as the MCU's current iteration of Peter Parker, introduced to fans of the superhero universe in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. Marvel purists were initially concerned about Holland's Spider-Man because he had a lot to live up to; he was following in the footsteps of OG Spideys Toby McGuire (widely considered to be the best Spider-Man) and Andrew Garfield (widely recognized as the Spider-Man most fans forgot about). However, Holland's performances in his past two solo films have proved him worthy of the quintessential red and blue suit and web-slinging super powers.
In the upcoming third Spider-Man film, Holland is said to be coming face-to-face with the other Peters as the multiverse — first introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — converges. All three actors are reportedly set to appear in the movie as Spider-Man, but no one is entirely sure exactly how the MCU will happen. It might have something to do with the confirmed appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a sorcerer whose unique skillset allows him to cross dimensions. Perhaps we'll see the older Peters crossing the astral plane to help MCU Peter fight the big bad?
Defeating this plot's villain might actually demand triple the man power , because Doctor Octopus (played by Alfred Molina) is also set to return for the second Sony/Marvel collaboration, as is Jamie Foxx's Electro. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori will also reprise their roles in the series. The film will be part of the MCU's highly-anticipated Phase Four lineup, which also includes Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Like any true Marvel fan, I'm looking forward to the mashup, but I feel like we could up the ante with a Robert Downey Jr. cameo. Yes, I know Tony Stark is dead (sniffles), but if we're traversing dimensions and all...come on. Let's really get wild with it.
Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.