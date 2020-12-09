Of Course Kourtney Kardashian Is Starring In Addison Rae’s Movie

Kourtney Kardashian may have sworn off Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but that doesn't mean that she'll pass up an opportunity to be on the big screen.
The reality TV star and Poosh founder will have a role in TikTok star Addison Rae's upcoming film He’s All That (a reboot of the classic 1999 rom-com She’s All That). The news broke when Kardashian shared a photo of herself on December 8 laying on a bed while reading a script, captioning the picture, "studying @hesallthatmovie," to which Rae commented, "worrkkkkkkk❤️."
The movie's Instagram account then posted the photo on its Instagram stories and revealed the character that Kardashian will be playing: "Introducing Jessica Miles Torres #HesAllThat," the caption read.
This isn't Kardashian's first non-reality TV role. In 2011, she had a short acting stint playing Kassandra Kavanaugh in the TV soap opera One Life to Live.
If this news seems a little random, you're not the only one. Nineteen-year-old Rae and 41-year-old Kardashian have been publicizing their newfound friendship for a few months now, and many people have theorized that their union it's little more than a publicity stunt to bolster both their careers and celebrity profiles. And these days, both could use a bit of favorable PR.
In early December, Rae and the film received backlash for trying shut down a major COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles in order to film a scene from the movie. And as for Kardashian, she's been criticized for doing some poor decision making in the last few months, from endorsing brother-in-law Kanye West's impossible (and potentially harmful) presidential campaign to promoting a dangerous mask conspiracy theory to her millions of followers.
However, as much as we'd like to not fall into the trap of any potential PR stunt, the idea of seeing Kardashian act is just too tempting to resist.