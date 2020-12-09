Johnny Depp’s Famous Exes Could Be Roped Into His Next Lawsuit

Johnny Depp just won’t quit his fruitless quest for revenge on ex-wife Amber Heard — and unfortunately, it seems he might try to drag a handful of his most famous exes into the drama.
As detailed in a recent feature in The Hollywood Reporter, Depp has a long history of taking people to court. One producer who worked on a recent Depp project explained that Depp has "just never been told no for the past 35 years. That's typical in Hollywood. But I've never seen it to this extent."
Unfortunately, that means that there's another case against heard on the horizon. Depp is embarking on a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in Virginia over an essay she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she asked Congress to strengthen its protections for survivors of violence. Depp thinks the article is the reason he was booted from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. Unlike the previous case against The Sun, this will be even trickier for Depp to win, because he is the one responsible for producing proof of actual malice against him by writing the essay. The court is also reportedly obligating Depp to produce "all responsive communications" with former romantic partners including high-profile figures like Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Barkin, Vanessa Paradis, and Lori Anne Allison. The case will reportedly go to trial early next year in 2021.
In November, Depp lost his long and public libel court case against British newspaper The Sun who called him a "wife beater" in 2018, as the UK High Court found that here was enough evidence to support nearly all of Heard's claims of physical assault against her. The assaults, which he vehemently denied, allegedly included the following: head-butting Heard, tearing out clumps of her hair, and hitting her head with a telephone. The case also included a litany of horrifying text exchanges that were detailed in the THR piece — in one particular message to actor Paul Bettany, Depp described wanting to drown Heard before burning her.
Depp's unrelenting tirade has only exposed his abusive and erratic behavior further — not only ruining his personal life, but his professional as well. "You simply can't work with him now," one studio head told THR. "He's radioactive."
Refinery29 reached out to Depp for comment.
