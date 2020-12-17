In a year defined by a lack of intimacy in order to keep ourselves and everyone else safe, movies and TV made the isolation a little easier. Not to mention, a whole lot sexier. The hottest sex scenes of 2020 made us horny for gold chains, chess, and Amtrak. We seriously doubt anyone had any of that on their 2020 bingo card. Though, to be fair, we didn't have a "near year-long pandemic" on there either.
In the early days of the pandemic, it was Normal People that kept us hot and bothered. More recently, the thirst traps set by P-Valley had us grabbing a bucket and a mop. Only fitting in the year that brought us "WAP." Netflix has also been keeping us real busy with 365 DNI and White Lines, which are practically porn. You won't hear us complaining though. Neither will you hear us badmouthing all the masturbation that filled our screens this year. Thanks to The New Pope we have a whole new perspective on phone sex, which came in really handy over the past few months.
Hopefully, these 30 very sexy onscreen moments will get you excited for what the new year might bring. Best part is, you only need one free hand to scroll through this list.