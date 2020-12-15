If you love drama, plot twists for days, and beautifully choreographed dance routines, Netflix just released a new series that will quickly become your new favorite show.
Tiny Pretty Things follows a group of teen dancers at an elite school in Chicago. While they're all competing to secure their futures at prestigious dance companies, they are also trying to solve the mystery of who pushed their classmate, Cassie Shore, off the roof of the school earlier that year. Feuds, rivalries, and uncovered secrets ensue, but all of that would have happened even if there weren't an attempted murderer on the loose.
The 10-episode series has quite an extensive soundtrack which comes as no surprise since, as dancers, music is pretty much always playing. If you're not performing, you're rehearsing, and if you're not rehearsing, you're in classes to perfect your technique. A dancer's life is almost always set to music.
The soundtrack features hits making their rounds on the radio like Harry Styles' "Adore You," but most of the music is from relatively up-and-coming artists which fit in perfectly with a story about dancers who are trying to start their careers. And don't worry, just because it's ballet doesn't mean that you are in for endless classical music. The soundtrack ranges from indie-pop to R&B to upbeat dance tracks.
Ahead, we've rounded up all of the songs from Tiny Pretty Things' soundtrack for anyone looking to dust off their own dance moves or just to have some new music to enjoy.