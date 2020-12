Taylor Swift Explains Why It Felt “F*cking Fantastic” To F*cking Swear On folklore

It wasn't just because of the shock factor, however: It was because like the aesthetic of the album suggests, this was an album in which Swift finally felt she could throw out her "rule book" and do whatever felt natural with this new body of work. "I always had these rules in my head and one of them was, You haven't done this before, so you can't ever do this. 'Well, you've never had an explicit sticker, so you can't ever have an explicit sticker,'" she said. "But that was one of the times where I felt like you need to follow the language and you need to follow the storyline. And if the storyline and the language match up and you end up saying the F-word, just go for it. I wasn't adhering to any of the guidelines that I had placed on myself. I decided to just make what I wanted to make."