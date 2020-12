Google’s Top Trending COVID-19 Searches, Answered

The disease spreads when those droplets wind up near someone else's ears, eyes, nose, or mouth. So if you are speaking at close range with someone for a long period of time, and your conversation partner has COVID-19, enough of their droplets may end up near enough to your face for you to inhale them, infecting you. If you touch a surface covered with infected droplets , then touch your mouth or eyes, you could theoretically get infected too — but again, that type of transmission doesn't appear to be super-common.