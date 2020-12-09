You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Leggings were already considered to be a pretty universal wardrobe staple even before a global pandemic forced us all to move indoors and the compressive pant went from off-duty weekend attire to everyday body-support necessity. Now, when shoppers catch wind of a supernaturally flattering pair, a virtual stampede to shop them ensues. This is precisely what happened on November 20, when a video posted by TikTok influencer @hannahschlenker showcased Aerie’s OFFLINE crossover leggings to her (almost) 700,000 followers and they completely sold out. (Although, they are still available and on sale in bike-short form!).
Normally, we’d wait until the style in question was back on the digital shelves before hyping them up in our Sell Out series. But, desperate times call for desperate measures. We combed the internet for every single serviceable dupe of the v-waisted leggings we could find — unearthing options from the likes of Nike, ASOS, Amazon’s Core 10 activewear label, and more. Rest assured, we’ll be updating this post the moment Aerie’s leggings are back in stock (we may or may not know when that’s going to happen, wink wink). In the meantime, but our lips are sealed for now.
