Daisy Coleman’s Mother Has Died, Just Four Months After Her Daughter’s Death

On August 5, Melinda confirmed her daughter had died by suicide in a Facebook post in which she opened up about her mourning. “She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I wish I could have taken the pain from her.” Melinda recently honored the four-month anniversary of Daisy’s death in a December 5 post, captioning a collage of photos of her daughter: “4 mos ago today my baby girl left this world with a broken heart and spirit. [...] Send out light and love and protect each other and I will protect and pray for anyone who needs it. Let’s make this a Daisy Day filled with light, hope and love. Let’s work toward a justice system that stops failing the victims of rape.”