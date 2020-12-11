Meet The Heroes & Villains Of I Am Your Woman

As the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan can clearly nail playing a distraught housewife in a period piece. So, she is more than capable of leading the crime drama I’m Your Woman set in the 1970s. But her character here finds herself in a dark situation that is more treacherous than anything Midge has had to handle.
In the movie, Brosnahan plays a woman named Jean whose life is put at risk after her husband deceives his business partners. Her husband is missing and the men he conned are out for revenge, which forces Jean to go on the run to protect herself and her baby. She must leave her quiet life as a wife and mother behind and become a new woman who is not afraid of death.
Jean meets multiple people who risk their lives to keep her safe and teach her how to defend herself. She also encounters the criminals who are tracking her throughout the film. Her allies and the crooks looking for her are played by multiple character actors who transform themselves for all of their roles. Find out who traveled back to the 1970s to co-star with Brosnahan in I’m Your Woman and whether they are playing a friend or foe.
