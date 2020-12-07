Katy Perry Just Got Waist-Length Hair Extensions — & She Looks So Glamorous

Katy Perry has worn just about every hairstyle under the sun, showing no fear when it comes to switching things up. In the time it takes me to decide whether I want to get highlights, Perry has tried three new, very different looks. Cycling through sleek to grunge then back again, it looks like the new mom is on a glam kick at the moment with her latest style: waist-grazing old Hollywood waves.
Looking as if she could either be a Greek goddess visiting Earth or accepting an Oscar for Best Actress, Perry posted a series of photos to Instagram with her new platinum blonde extensions styled in a deep side part with subtle, voluminous waves. She completed the look with shimmering gold eyeshadow, a rosy-nude lipstick, and a strapless, gold metallic Grecian-style gown. While it’s not the most drastic hair makeover Perry has gotten, it is a discernible departure from the simple, blunt bob that she's been wearing recently (which we also love).
The stylist behind Perry’s glamorous transformation is Jesus Guerrero. Not only has he worked with Perry for quite some time, but he is also responsible for many of the stunning hairstyles on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. Clearly, Guerrero has mastered the art of a flawless blowout and expertly-placed extensions. The pair played with a very similar look earlier this year; back then, Perry posted a selfie on Instagram with long voluminous waves saying: "If you don’t love me at my pixie cut, then you don’t deserve me at my Goddess glow."
We love how much Perry experiments and has fun with her hair. Trying everything from fiery red to jet black to pastel pink, we have no idea what look she is going to go for next. Maybe she'll keep this one for a while, or she could already be scoping out her next makeover. Either way, we will definitely be keeping this look in mind for the next time we want to channel our own inner platinum-blonde goddess.