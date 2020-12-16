How Sabai Design’s Founders Used Instagram To Build A Sustainable Furniture Brand

We really believed that there was a market for this, a really big demand for this, and that this was something that a lot of people wanted to participate in. With respect to how we then proceeded, I was actually a law student at the time at NYU, and NYU actually has a great network of support for entrepreneurs — there's an entrepreneurship lab and things like that. We were very engaged with their different programming and they placed a lot of emphasis on customer discovery and speaking to your customer so that's the focus we had going into this. We started interviewing a ton of people to understand what they looked for, what they cared about, what their priorities were, what they would be able to spend, and what they wanted to spend. Since the beginning, it was very consumer-centric in terms of trying to understand and make sure we were making a product that people wanted and that aligned with what people cared about since that was the whole purpose of starting this company anyway. We started an Instagram account that served as a great tool to leverage our community to understand what they cared about. When we started the design process, we would always go back to the Instagram community and poll them on, "What do you use your couch for?" "Do you like wide arms?" "Do you like thin arms?" It seems so simple in terms of, obviously, a couch is for sitting, but the insights that we received from that were helpful in informing the design process.