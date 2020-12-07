Lily Collins’ Latex Look From The MTV Movie Awards Was Emily In Paris-Approved

On Sunday, host Vanessa Hudgens (in Versace), Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot (in Louis Vuitton), and more celebrities got dressed up for the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The annual event — which, this year, celebrated the greatest TV and film moments of all time — took place without its usual star-studded crowd. (Only Hudgens and her fellow presenters attended the ceremony in-person.) Still, Emily In Paris star Lily Collins wowed with her look for the night.
There to present Jason Segel and Kristen Bell with the award for “Most Heartbreaking Break-Up” for Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Collins wore a black, latex dress courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The fitted dress, which was plucked off the Parisian brand’s fall ‘20 runway, featured bra-like details and silver, metal accents. She paired the dress with lace-up, black heels, also by Saint Laurent, and a slicked-back ponytail. All in all, it was a sexier, more daring take on the black formal looks Emily Copper wore while galavanting through the French capital on the Netflix show.
Advertisement
Among her many bold Emily In Paris outfits — which included items like a pink Dior newsboy cap and a Kermit-green Chanel jacket — the fictional expat also showed off a taste for little black dresses. In episode two of the series, Emily paired an Alexandre Vauthier bustier with a black, tulle skirt. Later in the season, for a night at the opera, Emily chose an off-the-shoulder, black dress by Christian Siriano.
“When [the show’s costume designer] Patricia Field called and told me she needed an amazing dress for Lily for a show being filmed in Paris, immediately, I was like ‘I got it,’” Siriano told Refinery29 earlier this month, explaining that the dress was a homage to Audrey Hepburn. “It was sexy, but covered, and still playful because of the shape.”
If you ask us, between her tulle-covered Christian Siriano frock and this skin-tight Saint Laurent body-con, there isn’t an LBD in the world that isn’t perfect for
Emily Collins.