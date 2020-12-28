The One Thing I Watched That Made 2020 Slightly Better



Dumpster fire. Vile nest of vipers. The kitchen in Jurassic Park when the velociraptors have learned how to use their massive talons to open doors. An alternate timeline caused by a mix-up in the space-time continuum due to a butterfly flapping its wings incorrectly one time. Call 2020 whatever you want at this point: It’s heard it all. And it knows it fucked up...big time. It even knows writers are tired of finding ways to say “unprecedented,” “historic,” “a year like no other,” and “Fuck all the way off, 2020. I’m more done with you than my last five exes.”