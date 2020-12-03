Hailey Bieber Just Shared Her Entire Winter Skin-Care Routine

Hailey Bieber just hopped on Instagram Stories to share an updated winter skin-care routine. Since we can't get enough of candid product reviews from the Biebers, we took notes to glean insight into how the model modifies her product routine ahead of the cold, dry season.
Based on what we can see in the clips, Bieber keeps her personal regimen short and sweet. To start, she applies a moisturizing mask over her entire face followed by eye patches, popping one below each eye for 10 minutes. Though she doesn't specify her exact picks here, Summer Friday's Jet Lag Mask and Loops Beauty Eye Masks are great hydrating options that suit multiple skin types. (Bonus: The eye masks are reusable.)
Next — and this part is key — Bieber applies a "peptide serum + moisturizing serum with niacinamide" on damp skin. It's not clear if she's referring to one single holy-grail serum, but from the post this appears to be two separate steps. Peptides are an amino acid used by your skin to build collagen and elastin, which means that serums containing the ingredient can help skin appear firmer. Niacinamide is another powerhouse ingredient: It supports the skin barrier, improves texture, and can help balance oil production.
Following her serum, Bieber uses a light moisturizer with SPF, which, no matter the occasion or the season, should always be a part of your skin-care routine. She finished by taking a very "model off-duty" selfie showing the results: glowing, moisturized, and protected skin, perfect for any weather, indoor or out.
